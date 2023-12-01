First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th.

First United has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First United has a payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First United to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FUNC traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $18.50. 3,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.81. First United has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.79 million. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First United will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First United by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First United by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

