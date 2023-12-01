Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.17

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.17 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 1329770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.03.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FLR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Fluor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Fluor from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.40.

Fluor Trading Up 2.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.76 and a beta of 2.16.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.46. Fluor had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fluor by 202.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 38,945 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fluor by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after purchasing an additional 571,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Fluor by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

