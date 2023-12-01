Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a growth of 94.3% from the October 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Up 3.7 %

About Fortescue Metals Group

OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.13. 52,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,102. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.39. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1-year low of $24.33 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

