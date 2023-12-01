Fosun International Ltd Acquires 1,520 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises about 0.4% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.50. 358,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,003. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.56. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,800.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

