Fosun International Ltd Sells 16,223 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,223 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $106,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CarMax by 80.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in CarMax by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Shares of NYSE KMX traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,774. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

