Fosun International Ltd Sells 1,870 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. accounts for approximately 0.3% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AJG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,502 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,824,000 after purchasing an additional 984,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.77.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $248.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,412. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.00. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $174.45 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,480,570.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at $30,058,693.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.15, for a total value of $230,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,538 shares in the company, valued at $10,480,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

