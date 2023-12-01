Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to $135.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.50% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FNV has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.44.

FNV stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.97. The company had a trading volume of 494,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,934. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.98 and a 200-day moving average of $138.05. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $111.69 and a one year high of $161.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The business had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

