Fred Telling Sells 3,500 Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Stock

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) Director Fred Telling sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $12,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,345 shares in the company, valued at $136,891.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Oragenics Price Performance

Shares of Oragenics stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,871. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.41. Oragenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oragenics in a report on Sunday, November 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 116.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 112,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oragenics by 591.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 37,338 shares in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

