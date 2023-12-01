FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAIO traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 2,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.53. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $18.24 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

