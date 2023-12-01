Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 133 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,294,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,276,884,000 after buying an additional 135,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after buying an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 9.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,096,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,140,439,000 after buying an additional 255,249 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,723,629 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,647,000 after buying an additional 59,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $814.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $762.08.

Shares of BLK traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $755.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,177. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $781.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $659.17 and a 200-day moving average of $681.69.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

