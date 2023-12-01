Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,781,678,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,038,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,222,169,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 565,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $963,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $557,774,000 after acquiring an additional 30,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $7.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,209.68. The stock had a trading volume of 32,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,974.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,991.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,344.05 and a 12 month high of $2,238.50.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 57 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,049.81, for a total transaction of $116,839.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,169.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,584 shares of company stock worth $7,001,145 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,010.00 to $2,070.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,391.00 to $2,260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,865.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.