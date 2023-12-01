G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 64.9% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

G Mining Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of G Mining Ventures stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, hitting C$1.10. 12,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,101. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.87. G Mining Ventures has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$1.10.

About G Mining Ventures

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Tocantinzinho gold project that includes two mining concessions covering an area of 12,889 hectares, 23 exploration licenses covering an area of 76,116 hectares, and two applications for exploration licenses covering an area of 10,569 hectares located in Pará State, Brazil.

