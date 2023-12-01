GateToken (GT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.05 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 1st. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.28 or 0.00011056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $424.33 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00016910 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,729.23 or 1.00063110 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,162,849 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,162,849.00296542 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.25110662 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $955,954.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

