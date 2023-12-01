Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.50

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.16), with a volume of 115439 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.75 ($0.16).

Gemfields Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 13.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.66. The company has a market cap of £152.10 million, a PE ratio of 1,285.00 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55.

Gemfields Group Company Profile

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

Featured Articles

