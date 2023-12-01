Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) CEO Sells $583,800.00 in Stock

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,618,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $476,300.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $541,200.00.

NYSE:GNRC traded up $5.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.32. 1,379,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,998. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $116.83.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Generac by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Generac by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

