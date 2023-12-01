Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.04

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$50.04 and last traded at C$50.05, with a volume of 369656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$49.12.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$38.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins set a C$48.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th.
Gildan Activewear Trading Up 2.0 %
Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.02. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 4.1352494 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gildan Activewear Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.
Insider Activity at Gildan Activewear
In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total transaction of C$661,600.00. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.57, for a total transaction of C$320,862.06. Also, Senior Officer Benito Masi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.08, for a total value of C$661,600.00. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.
