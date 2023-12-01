Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 65.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ:GOODN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 6,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,876. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.13 and its 200 day moving average is $19.32. Gladstone Commercial has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.14.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 8.12%.
About Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.
