Glenview Trust Co Has $25.69 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co owned 0.11% of Ulta Beauty worth $25,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,236,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,538,000 after purchasing an additional 367,437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 3,128.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,374,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,338 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 99,896.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,028,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $954,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,997,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,090,149,000 after acquiring an additional 27,840 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $43.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $469.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,250. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $393.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.38. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.02 and a twelve month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.11. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $526.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.91.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

