Glenview Trust Co Purchases 2,630 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Glenview Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $35,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 229,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.14. 1,350,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,526,365. The stock has a market cap of $261.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.37. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.36 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

