Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.55. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,312,710 shares.
Globalstar Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.
Insider Activity at Globalstar
In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 5,080,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,722,232.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 880,621,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,544,113.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Globalstar
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.