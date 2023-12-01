Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Shares Gap Down to $1.59

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.59, but opened at $1.55. Globalstar shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 1,312,710 shares.

Globalstar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Activity at Globalstar

In other Globalstar news, Director James Monroe III acquired 5,080,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.52 per share, for a total transaction of $7,722,232.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 880,621,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,544,113.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globalstar

About Globalstar

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Globalstar by 135.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,587 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Globalstar in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Globalstar by 4.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 444,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

