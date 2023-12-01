Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 96,254 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 186,481 shares.The stock last traded at $21.06 and had previously closed at $21.58.

Golden Heaven Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day moving average of $7.70.

Get Golden Heaven Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Golden Heaven Group stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 39,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.08% of Golden Heaven Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Heaven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Heaven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.