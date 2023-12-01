Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.56

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $20.50, with a volume of 1831367 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.17.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAAU. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $962,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,806,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at about $442,000.

About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Stories

