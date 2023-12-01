Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 111.4% from the October 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Gores Holdings IX stock remained flat at $10.47 during trading on Friday. 3,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,170. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.32. Gores Holdings IX has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.10.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHIX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Gores Holdings IX by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gores Holdings IX

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

