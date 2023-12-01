Graham Capital Management L.P. Takes $2.35 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 64,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of PFE traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.56. 32,267,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,562,471. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

