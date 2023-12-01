Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 143,757 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Granahan Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 143,757 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $17,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formula Growth Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at approximately $888,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,332,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 14.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 23.7% in the second quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Stratasys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 170,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,252. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.53. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $162.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSYS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Stratasys from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

