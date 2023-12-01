Granahan Investment Management LLC Sells 84,212 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Granahan Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,212 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide accounts for approximately 1.3% of Granahan Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Euronet Worldwide worth $42,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 71.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.87. 56,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,331. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.50 and its 200-day moving average is $94.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $121.55.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

