Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 89.3% from the October 31st total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of GHI traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,431. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $390.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 11.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

Greystone Housing Impact Investors ( NYSE:GHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 50.11%. The business had revenue of $26.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 76.68%.

About Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

