Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,300 shares, a growth of 96.8% from the October 31st total of 146,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Guardforce AI Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFAI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 99,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.69. Guardforce AI has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $36.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardforce AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Guardforce AI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Guardforce AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 2.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company operates through four segments: Secured Logistics Business, General Security Solutions, Robotics Solution Business, and Information Security Business. Its services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, consolidate cash center, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

See Also

