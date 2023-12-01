Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Acquires 1,102 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 10.5% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,352,000 after purchasing an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.4% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 4.8% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,589,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,303,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.84. The company had a trading volume of 721,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day moving average is $183.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

