Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,433,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $194.40. 125,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,347. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $194.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $3,647,441.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $3,647,441.16. Following the sale, the president now owns 56,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,221.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,713.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

