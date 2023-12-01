Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Buys 221 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after buying an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $27,986.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,243.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,356 shares of company stock worth $23,396,929 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $133.31. 12,147,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,631,191. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.57 and a 12-month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

