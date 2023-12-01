Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $1.17 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,782,811. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.94.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

