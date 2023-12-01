Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Has $17.05 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 325,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,789 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.34. 1,397,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,418. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

