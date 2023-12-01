Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC Reduces Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after buying an additional 7,838,811 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 9,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,538,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after buying an additional 3,501,855 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,188,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,825,000 after buying an additional 1,435,725 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after buying an additional 1,361,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Duke Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.40. 1,295,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,058,396. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.76. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $106.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.02 and its 200 day moving average is $90.56.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

