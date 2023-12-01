Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in November

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
HARL stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.10. 7,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.54. The company has a market cap of $80.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.23. Harleysville Financial has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $26.00.
Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 33.36%.
Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts; and certificates of deposit.
