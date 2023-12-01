Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of HTIA stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.07. 23,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,964. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.29. Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.79.

Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th.

Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.

