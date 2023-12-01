Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Short Interest Down 65.1% in November

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the October 31st total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Heritage Cannabis Price Performance
HERTF stock remained flat at $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,595. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
