Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $130.93 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Hermez Network has a market cap of $130.93 million and approximately $6,472.51 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for $3.58 or 0.00009237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. It launched on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.56651136 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $13,047.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

