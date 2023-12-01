Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.9-7.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.82-2.02 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.82.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $7,601,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter worth $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.