Hillman Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Compass Minerals International comprises about 2.9% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.59% of Compass Minerals International worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

CMP stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.17. 125,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,774. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.80 and a 52 week high of $47.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Compass Minerals International

In other news, insider James D. Standen purchased 3,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.85 per share, for a total transaction of $94,055.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

Featured Articles

