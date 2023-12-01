Hillman Capital Management Inc. Has $6.40 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Hillman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43,134 shares during the quarter. Nordstrom accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hillman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE JWN traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $16.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,323. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.36 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 45.64% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.06.

View Our Latest Report on Nordstrom

Nordstrom Profile

(Free Report)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.