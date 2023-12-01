Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 130 ($1.64) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCHDF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.38. 5,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. Hochschild Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

