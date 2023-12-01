Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Short Interest Update

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the October 31st total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Hochschild Mining from GBX 100 ($1.26) to GBX 130 ($1.64) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCHDF
Hochschild Mining Stock Down 4.2 %
Hochschild Mining Company Profile
Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Energy traders: A rebound is coming
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Retail sector resurgence: optimism grows for holiday momentum
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- NetApp stock is about to hit 20-year highs
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.