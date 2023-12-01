Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 40,429 shares during the period. Hologic makes up 1.8% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $13,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,849,548 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,931,098,000 after buying an additional 87,374 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after buying an additional 22,063,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after buying an additional 3,992,822 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ HOLX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.27. The company had a trading volume of 268,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,718. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.03. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day moving average of $74.78.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.00 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,619.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.58.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.