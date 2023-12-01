Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.10-9.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $36.8-37.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.93 billion.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $197.52. 1,394,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,635. The firm has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $219.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.52.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

HON has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Honeywell International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

