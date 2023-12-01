Howe & Rusling Inc. Boosts Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $5.01 on Friday, reaching $231.98. 1,731,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,038,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $187.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.65. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $238.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. UBS Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 370,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,315,204.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,376,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,680,472. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

