Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 22,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Whelan Financial lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 216,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 468,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 472,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,719,000 after purchasing an additional 49,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $76.32. The stock had a trading volume of 900,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,852. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $76.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2147 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

