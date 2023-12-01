Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.0% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,529,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PepsiCo Price Performance
Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.72. 929,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,854,946. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.67 and a 200 day moving average of $177.01.
PepsiCo Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.
PepsiCo Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
