Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in American Tower by 40.3% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $209.15. 418,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,873. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.63. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 423.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

