Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 11,875 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 2.7% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the second quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 20,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.64. 4,478,716 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,968,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $410.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

