Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 20,856 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Howe & Rusling Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 128,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,856 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 137.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.73. 1,101,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,042,286. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $200.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.73 and a 52 week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AZN shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

